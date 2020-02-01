Daley (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's contest against the Rangers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

With only five assists in 27 games this season, Daley hasn't been all that necessary from a fantasy standpoint. The veteran blueliner has had a tough time staying healthy in 2019-20 and appears set to miss more time with an undisclosed issue, though no timetable has been established by the team yet.