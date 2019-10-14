Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Participates in practice
Daley (lower body) practiced with the team Monday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The 36-year-old blueliner has missed three games since landing on injured reserve with his lower-body issue. Daley's presence at practice suggests he could return soon, though it's unknown if he'll be ready in time for Tuesday's tilt in Vancouver.
