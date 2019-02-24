Daley will see more time on the penalty kill following Nick Jensen's trade to the Capitals, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Jensen was averaging close to two minutes of ice time in shorthanded situations with Detroit, but Kulfan notes that Daley and rookie Filip Hronek will lead the charge in picking up additional penalty-killing responsibilities. Daley is already averaging 2:46 of ice time in that special teams spot, plus his team isn't committing a ton of penalties in the first place, so the increased PK role may not have a dramatic effect on the 35-year-old's game. If anything, it further diminishes Daley's chances of making a tangible fantasy impact. He only has two goals and five helpers through 37 games this season.