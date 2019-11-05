Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Placed on injured reserve
Daley (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Monday retroactive to Nov. 2.
By using retroactive IR, Daley can be activated as early as Sunday's clash with Vegas, assuming he is cleared to play. With the extra roster spot, the Red Wings promoted Dylan McIlrath from AHL Grand Rapids, though it will likely be Alex Biega who benefits in terms of ice time.
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Likely out next two games•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Dealing with lingering effects•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Exits early Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Off to dreadful start•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Returns from lower-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Slots into Tuesday's lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.