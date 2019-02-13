Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Pointless in return
Daley finished Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators with a shot on goal and a pair of blocks.
Daley had missed 16 games with a foot injury and was dressing for the first time since Dec. 29. The veteran is not a viable fantasy option in any format, managing a total of six points in 32 games this season.
