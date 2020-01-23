Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Productive offensive showing
Daley emerged with two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Daley had just two apples representing his point total entering the contest, so suffice it to say, this was quite the unexpected performance. He'll look to carry the positive momentum to the Big Apple on Jan. 31, with the Red Wings scheduled to face the Rangers after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.