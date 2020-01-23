Play

Daley emerged with two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Daley had just two apples representing his point total entering the contest, so suffice it to say, this was quite the unexpected performance. He'll look to carry the positive momentum to the Big Apple on Jan. 31, with the Red Wings scheduled to face the Rangers after the All-Star break.

