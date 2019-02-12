Daley (foot) will dress for Tuesday's road game against the Predators, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said official lineup decisions will arrive after warmups.

Daley will be a game-time call, but with only two goals and four assists through 31 games, he's the type of player that you can wait on to see how he performs before throwing him back into the fantasy lineup. However, it's worth noting that he has been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.