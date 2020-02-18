Daley (upper body) has deemed himself "good to go" for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Daley missed Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh with an upper-body injury, but he'll return to his usual bottom-four role for Tuesday's contest. Nonetheless, the veteran blueliner has only notched six points in 34 games this campaign, so he won't be a viable fantasy option against the Canadiens.