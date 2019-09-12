Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Ready to roll
Daley (upper body) has been cleared to participate in Detroit's training camp, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Daley dealt with six different injuries in 2018-19 that limited him to just 44 games on the season, but he'll be healthy heading into 2019-20 as long as he's able to avoid the injury bug during training camp and preseason action. Either way, there's no reason for owners to keep tabs on the 35-year-old blueliner's status, as he's only totaled 24 points in 121 contests over the past two campaigns and won't be a useful fantasy option this season.
