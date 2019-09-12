Daley (upper body) has been cleared to participate in Detroit's training camp, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Daley dealt with six different injuries in 2018-19 that limited him to just 44 games on the season, but he'll be healthy heading into 2019-20 as long as he's able to avoid the injury bug during training camp and preseason action. Either way, there's no reason for owners to keep tabs on the 35-year-old blueliner's status, as he's only totaled 24 points in 121 contests over the past two campaigns and won't be a useful fantasy option this season.