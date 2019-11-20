Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Rehab moving slowly
Daley is "multiple weeks" away from returning, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Based on this latest estimate, Daley should be kept off game ice until Dec. 7, and even that seems optimistic at this point. The veteran blueliner is not worth holding onto in fantasy games
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Likely out next two games•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Dealing with lingering effects•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Exits early Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Off to dreadful start•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Returns from lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.