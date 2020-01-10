Daley (undisclosed) is slated to miss Friday's clash with Ottawa.

Daley will be sidelined for his second straight game due to his undisclosed injury. The Toronto native has managed just one point in 22 contests this season and could miss reaching the 10-point mark for a second consecutive year in a row. At this point, Daley's offensive game has all but disappeared, and he should be considered a low-end fantasy option.