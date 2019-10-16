Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Returns from lower-body injury
Daley (upper body) was plus-1 with one blocked shot in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.
The 36-year-old was activated off injured reserve prior to Tuesday's game and received just shy of 16 minutes of playing time. Daley has one NHL season with more than 30 points on his resume -- and that was five years ago -- so look elsewhere for fantasy upside.
