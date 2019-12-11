Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Returns to lineup
Daley (undisclosed) was minus-1 with two blocks and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.
Playing in his first game since Nov. 2, Daley logged just over 18 minutes of ice time, virtually all of it coming at even strength. The 36-year-old remains without a point in 12 games this season.
