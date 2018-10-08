Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Ruled out Monday
Daley (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Ducks on Monday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Daley's upper-body issue is just the latest problem on the Red Wings' blue line that is already without Jonathan Ericsson (upper body), Niklas Kronwall (undisclosed) and Mike Green (illness). The veteran Daley will be replaced by Joe Hicketts for Monday's contest and possibly longer depending on how long he might be out of action.
