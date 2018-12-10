Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Says he'll play Monday
Daleys (lower body) plans to play Monday against the Kings.
As for this moment, Daley is still on injured reserve, but that's expected to change before the game given this news. The 35-year-old is confident he'll play, and we have no reason not to believe him. However, Daley also only has five points this season, and he's only managed 27 shots on net in 21 games.
