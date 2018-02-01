Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Scores fourth goal of season in Wednesday's return
Daley scored a goal on four shots while adding four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.
He'd missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury, but Daley returned to action and potted his fourth goal of the season. The veteran blueliner has only eight points through 44 games, and a lack of power-play time makes it unlikely he'll pick up the pace in any meaningful way in the second half.
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Out at least two more games•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Will sit out next two games•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Very questionable for Monday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Won't return Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Beats Ben Bishop in first minute•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...