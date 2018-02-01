Daley scored a goal on four shots while adding four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

He'd missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury, but Daley returned to action and potted his fourth goal of the season. The veteran blueliner has only eight points through 44 games, and a lack of power-play time makes it unlikely he'll pick up the pace in any meaningful way in the second half.