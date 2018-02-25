Daley supplied the dagger at even strength in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Detroit.

This wasn't the game-winning goal, but Daley padded the lead with a laser shot from the circle that sailed over Scott Darling's glove and met the top corner of the cage to trigger the lamp. Oddly enough, two of Detroit's goals were scored by defensemen -- Danny DeKeyser also beat Scott Darling -- but we wouldn't expect this to become a trend for Daley or any of the other rearguards donning the Winged Wheel. After all, aside from Mike Green (neck), who has collected 29 points but is expected to get traded, Niklas Kronwall is the next highest offensive producer among Wings defensemen with just 16 points of his own. Look elsewhere for help on the virtual blue line.