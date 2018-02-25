Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Secures win with beautiful wrister
Daley supplied the dagger at even strength in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Detroit.
This wasn't the game-winning goal, but Daley padded the lead with a laser shot from the circle that sailed over Scott Darling's glove and met the top corner of the cage to trigger the lamp. Oddly enough, two of Detroit's goals were scored by defensemen -- Danny DeKeyser also beat Scott Darling -- but we wouldn't expect this to become a trend for Daley or any of the other rearguards donning the Winged Wheel. After all, aside from Mike Green (neck), who has collected 29 points but is expected to get traded, Niklas Kronwall is the next highest offensive producer among Wings defensemen with just 16 points of his own. Look elsewhere for help on the virtual blue line.
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Scores fourth goal of season in Wednesday's return•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Out at least two more games•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Will sit out next two games•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Very questionable for Monday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Won't return Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...