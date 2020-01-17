Daley (undisclosed) is slated to return to the lineup against the Penguins on Friday.

Daley has been out of the lineup for the past four games due to his undisclosed injury but is set to get back into action Friday. Injuries have limited the blueliner to just 22 contests this year which has seen him produce a single point while averaging 15:49 of ice time. At this point in his career, the Toronto native should be considered a low-end fantasy option regardless of format.