Daley (undisclosed) will make his return to the Red Wings' lineup Tuesday night in Winnipeg, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Daley has been out since Nov. 2. His return, while a boost to the Red Wings' blue line, will do little to alter fantasy fortunes. The 36-year-old defenseman is pointless over 11 appearances this season.

