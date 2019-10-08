Daley (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by Detroit on Monday.

Daley suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Stars, and never returned. The injury will now force him to miss at least the next week, along with fellow defenseman Johnathan Ericsson (undisclosed) who was also placed on IR. In their stead, look for Madison Bowey and Dennis Cholowski to be inserted into the lineup.

