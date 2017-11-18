Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Slated to return Friday
Daley (upper body) is on the ice for pregame lineups Friday, suggesting he will return to the lineup against the Sabres, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Daley's status was expected to down to a game-time decision, but it appears the blueliner will give it a go. After a 19-point season for the Penguins last year, he owns just a single assist to his name through 19 contests in 2017-18 and is no longer on the power play, limiting his upside.
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Timetable unclear•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Leaves game with injury•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Efforts negligible in fantasy•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Very little happening offensively•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Adding stability to blue line•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...