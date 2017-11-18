Daley (upper body) is on the ice for pregame lineups Friday, suggesting he will return to the lineup against the Sabres, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Daley's status was expected to down to a game-time decision, but it appears the blueliner will give it a go. After a 19-point season for the Penguins last year, he owns just a single assist to his name through 19 contests in 2017-18 and is no longer on the power play, limiting his upside.