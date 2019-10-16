Daley will take Danny DeKeyser's (upper body) place in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Daley was lifted off injured reserve Tuesday morning after shaking a lower-body injury, but he wasn't expected to play yet. However, DeKeyser's late scratch opens the door for Daley to pair up with Filip Hronek.

