Daley (upper body) will be reevaluated in warmups ahead of Friday night's game against the Sabres.

Essentially, Daley will be a game-time decision, but It's worth noting that Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday he "wouldn't be surprised" if the veteran missed 10 days. It's rather strange to see a player classified as day-to-day but in danger of missing up to 10 games, though something tells us there's more to this story than what meets the eye. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't flinch, as Daley is waiver fodder as the owner of just one point through 19 contests.