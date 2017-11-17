Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Status coming down to warmups
Daley (upper body) will be reevaluated in warmups ahead of Friday night's game against the Sabres.
Essentially, Daley will be a game-time decision, but It's worth noting that Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday he "wouldn't be surprised" if the veteran missed 10 days. It's rather strange to see a player classified as day-to-day but in danger of missing up to 10 games, though something tells us there's more to this story than what meets the eye. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't flinch, as Daley is waiver fodder as the owner of just one point through 19 contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Timetable unclear•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Leaves game with injury•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Efforts negligible in fantasy•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Very little happening offensively•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Adding stability to blue line•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: May see secondary role•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...