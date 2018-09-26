Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Status for opener in question
According to coach Jeff Blashill, Daley (lower body) is considered questionable for the Oct. 4 season opener against the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Blashill previously expected Daley to be ready to return to the lineup this weekend, but it appears as though that may no longer be in the cards for the veteran blueliner. Nonetheless, Daley's injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined long term, so he shouldn't miss much regular-season action beyond the season opener if he's unable to go.
