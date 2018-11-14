Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Strong own-zone effort Tuesday
Daley went plus-3 with three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-1 home win over the Coyotes.
This was easily one of Daley's best defensive performances of the season. He's been chugging along to a 19:28 ice-time average, with three points and a plus-5 rating over 14 games.
