Daley (foot) skated at Tuesday's practice, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Daley's missed 13 straight games for a Detroit club that just cannot seem to keep a blue-line corps intact due to injuries. While the Toronto native hasn't cleared 20 points in a season since the 2015-16 campaign with the Penguins, the Wings really could use another left-shooting defenseman capable of logging 20-plus minutes in a given contest. Once Daley starts taking contact, that will be the clear sign that he's on the verge of a return.