Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Tallies two points
Daley scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks on Monday.
Daley actually has four goals and one assist in his last nine games, which is pretty impressive for the veteran defenseman. However, he has a 33.3 shooting percentage in that time, which is unsustainable. Overall, the 34-year-old has nine goals and five assists in 64 games, so this current level of production will probably fall off. After all, Daley has only notched more than nine goals once previously in his career.
