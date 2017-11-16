Daley (upper body) is officially listed as day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out for Friday, but coach Jeff Blashill also indicated he wouldn't be surprised if Daley misses 10 days, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

While Daley isn't officially out Friday, all indications suggest he's likely to sit out the tilt. Should the blueliner skip, Detroit may be forced to recall another defenseman from the AHL if Danny DeKeyser (ankle) isn't ready to return to action.