Daley (upper body) made the trip to New York but won't play in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Dana Gauruder, contributor to the Detroit Free Press, reports.

The Red Wings are scheduled to play five road games over the next 10 days, with Daley and fellow defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (lower body) tagging along in case one (or both) players ultimately feel well enough to rejoin the lineup by the time the expedition ends in Buffalo on March 28. Daley only has two goals and eight points through 44 games this season, meaning this news isn't likely to cause a stir in the fantasy realm.