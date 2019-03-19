Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Travels with team
Daley (upper body) made the trip to New York but won't play in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Dana Gauruder, contributor to the Detroit Free Press, reports.
The Red Wings are scheduled to play five road games over the next 10 days, with Daley and fellow defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (lower body) tagging along in case one (or both) players ultimately feel well enough to rejoin the lineup by the time the expedition ends in Buffalo on March 28. Daley only has two goals and eight points through 44 games this season, meaning this news isn't likely to cause a stir in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...