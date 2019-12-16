Daley (undisclosed) is expected to play Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Daley was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kings, and it's unclear whether he's injured or if it was a healthy scratch. Either way, it appears Daley is ready to return to the lineup. The veteran blueliner has zero points and a minus-5 rating over 14 games.