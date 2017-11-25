Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Unfit to play Saturday
Daley (undisclosed) will not play Saturday night versus the Devils, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The blue-collar defenseman's prognosis is pending after he left Friday night's game against the Rangers following a collision with Rangers forward Paul Carey. Reading between the lines, this could be more than a day-to-day ailment for Daley given that he's been ruled out so quickly.
