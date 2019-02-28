Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Unlikely to play Saturday
Daley (upper body) isn't expected to play Saturday.
Daley can't seem to chase away the injury bug to the point of consistently drawing into the lineup and matching his career ice-time average (20:36). Newcomer Madison Bowey, rookie Filip Hronek, and veteran Jonathan Ericsson could take turns drawing into the lineup with Daley still out of commission.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...