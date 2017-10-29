Daley came up empty on two shots but recorded 24:30 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 shootout road win over the Panthers.

The cerebral blueliner nearly scored with seconds remaining in overtime, but Florida tender James Reimer had other ideas. Daley has only registered one point (an assist) through 12 contests, despite averaging over 22 minutes per affair. Detroit's offensive muscle is channeled through its forwards more than most teams because most other clubs deploy at least two bonafide power-play quarterbacks.