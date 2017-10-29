Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Very little happening offensively
Daley came up empty on two shots but recorded 24:30 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 shootout road win over the Panthers.
The cerebral blueliner nearly scored with seconds remaining in overtime, but Florida tender James Reimer had other ideas. Daley has only registered one point (an assist) through 12 contests, despite averaging over 22 minutes per affair. Detroit's offensive muscle is channeled through its forwards more than most teams because most other clubs deploy at least two bonafide power-play quarterbacks.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...