Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Very questionable for Monday
Coach Jeff Blashill could not provide a concrete update on the status of Daley's lower-body injury and said that Daley is "very questionable" for Monday's game against the Devils.
While it's unfortunate that Daley may not play Monday, the fact that he is even sporting a questionable tag suggests that his injury is not very severe. If Daley can't go, the Red Wings probably would not employ a recall since they currently have Nick Jensen on the roster and he could fill in with the blue line corps should the need arise.
