Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Will play Thursday
Daley (undisclosed) joined his team for warmups and is expected to suit up against Montreal, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings official site reports.
Daley was held out of Detroit's last two contests after sustaining an unknown injury in Friday's game against the Rangers. The 34-year-old blueliner has been pretty quiet in his first season with the team, registering just one assist in 23 appearances.
