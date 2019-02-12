Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Will play Tuesday
Daley (foot) will slot into the lineup against Nashville on Tuesday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Daley returns to the lineup following a 16-game stint on the sidelines, which will see Dennis Cholowski relegated to the press box. Prior to getting hurt, Daley was stuck in a six-game pointless streak and managed just one goal in his previous 22 contests.
