Daley (lower body) won't play Monday's game against the Devils or Tuesday's game against the Flyers.

Daley is also considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Blackhawks, and Joe Hicketts will make his NHL debut in the meantime. Daley has struggled this season with just three goals, seven points and a minus-10 rating through 43 games, while logging 20:20 of ice time per game.