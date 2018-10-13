Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Winds up on IR
Daley (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The IR transaction concerning Daley is retroactive to his last game played (Monday against the Kings). With further consideration to Detroit's light schedule next week, the industrious blueliner will have at least five full days to rest up before potentially drawing into a road game against the Lightning on Thursday.
