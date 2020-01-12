Daley (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The specifics regarding Daley's injury remain undisclosed, as he's set to miss his third straight game with the injury. The 36-year-old has just one point in 22 games this year, so his absence won't affect the offense from a fantasy perspective. In his stead, Brian Lashoff and Alex Biega will operate on the team's third defensive pair.