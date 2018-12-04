Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Won't play Tuesday
Daley (lower body) is not listed in Detroit's projected lineup for Tuesday's home game against the Lightning.
Daley will miss a third straight game as he attends to his lower-body issue. Still, he remains on the active roster compared to injured reserve.
