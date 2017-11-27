Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Won't play Tuesday
Daley (undisclosed) will not be available for Tuesday's clash with Los Angeles.
Daley will miss his second consecutive outing due to his undisclosed ailment. Fantasy owners who were expecting the blueliner to produce at the same level he did while with Pittsburgh have probably bailed on him at this point -- or probably should soon -- considering he has just one helper in 23 games this season. The Ontario native has featured sparingly on the power play, which certainly factors into his drop in points, along with playing a different style of defense.
