Daley left Saturday's game against Carolina due to a lower-body injury and will not return.

It's not immediately clear how severe the injury to Daley is at this point, so any interested parties will probably have to wait until after Saturday's game concludes to find out more. Niklas Kronwall will likely need to be the one to step up for the Detroit defense with Daley sidelined.

