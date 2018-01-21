Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Won't return Saturday
Daley left Saturday's game against Carolina due to a lower-body injury and will not return.
It's not immediately clear how severe the injury to Daley is at this point, so any interested parties will probably have to wait until after Saturday's game concludes to find out more. Niklas Kronwall will likely need to be the one to step up for the Detroit defense with Daley sidelined.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...