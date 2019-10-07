Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Won't return Sunday
Daley left Sunday's contest against Dallas with a lower-body injury and will not return.
It's unclear how severe Daley's injury is, but he saw just 7:25 of ice time in Sunday's contest. If he can't suit up for Tuesday's game against Anaheim, expect Jonathan Ericsson (undisclosed) or Madison Bowey to take his place.
