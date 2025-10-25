Augustine posted a 24-save shutout in Michigan State University's 4-0 win over Northern Michigan University on Friday.

Augustine has two shutouts and a 4-1-0 record over five games for the Spartans this season. He's added a 1.78 GAA and a .923 save percentage. The 20-year-old goalie figures to continue seeing a heavy workload throughout the campaign after playing in no less than 30 games in each of his first two collegiate campaigns.