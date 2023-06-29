Augustine was selected 41st overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Not surprisingly, the Wings grab another Michigan kid. It was quite a year for Augustine, who was the starting goaltender for the United States at both the World Juniors and World U18's. He won a bronze medal in the former and a gold medal in the latter, finishing the U18's with an undefeated 6-0-0 record, along with an incomprehensible 1.61 GAA and .934 save percentage. Calm and composed in net, Augustine always seems to be in the correct position to make a save. He doesn't flop around in his crease and rarely loses his net. It's a complete package other than the fact Augustine would be considered slightly undersized for today's NHL at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. Committed to Michigan State, Augustine is a potential future NHL starter down the road.