Augustine has won two of his last three outings to improve to 15-5-3 through 23 appearances this season with Michigan State University.

Augustine has posted a 2.07 GAA and a .926 save percentage this season, improving from a 2.96 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 35 appearances during his freshman campaign in 2023-24. He has allowed two goals or fewer in four of his last seven starts. The Red Wings selected the 19-year-old netminder in the second round, with the No. 41 pick, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.