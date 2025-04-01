Augustine is heading back to Michigan State for his junior season, Mike McMahon of College Hockey News reports Tuesday.

Augustine went 19-7-4 with a .924 save percentage in 30 appearances for the Spartans this year, but will be looking for redemption after Michigan State came up short in the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey tournament. The decision to stay in college makes sense for the young backstop considering both Petr Mrazek (head) and Cam Talbot are signed for the 2025-26 campaign. Still, Augustine should be in the mix for the future starting gig in Detroit.