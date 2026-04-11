Red Wings' Trey Augustine: Top goalie in NCAA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Augustine was named the Mike Richter Award winner Friday as the top goaltender in the NCAA for the 2025-26 season, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
Augustine went 24-9-1 with a 2.11 GAA and a .929 save percentage for Michigan State University in his junior year of college. The Spartans fell short of the Frozen Four, and Augustine has already signed his entry-level deal with the Red Wings, which begins in 2026-27. He is closing out this season in the AHL on a tryout deal.
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