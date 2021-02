Stecher posted two assists, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Stecher seemed to do a little bit of everything in 18:49 of ice time Sunday. He helped out on goals by Marc Staal and Robby Fabbri, and he added a solid defensive presence throughout the rest of the game. Stecher has only three assists to go with 18 blocked shots, 15 shots on net and eight hits in 13 appearances this year.