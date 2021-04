Stecher scored twice in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Stecher tied the game at 1-1 at 4:49 of the second period, then added another goal 6:24 later to give the Red Wings a 3-1 lead. It was his first career two-goal game. The 27-year-old blueliner has 11 points, 41 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 34 outings this year. His career high for goals is five, a mark he set in 69 appearances last season.